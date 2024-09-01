BEASLEY, Dorothy Toth
Age 86, passed away May 19, 2024. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 11:00 AM, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Atlanta, GA. Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home
8640 ROSE AVE
Douglasville, GA
30134
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/douglasville-ga/whitley-garner-at-rosehaven-funeral-home/9621?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral