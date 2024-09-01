Obituaries

Beasley, Dorothy

BEASLEY, Dorothy Toth

Age 86, passed away May 19, 2024. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 11:00 AM, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Atlanta, GA. Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home

8640 ROSE AVE

Douglasville, GA

30134

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/douglasville-ga/whitley-garner-at-rosehaven-funeral-home/9621?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

