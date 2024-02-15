ALFORD, Walter



Walter Alford, 85, of Atlanta, GA, died February 10, 2024. Born in Atlanta on April 10, 1938 to Al and Margaret. Alford worked in his father's general store learning the value of honesty, hard work and the power of positive relationships. He started his career with the Bell Systems in 1964 and worked in various legal, managerial and leadership capacities until he retired in 1998.



Throughout his life, Alford was a member of the Episcopal Church and kept a deep faith. He was an avid reader and bird hunter and he loved to travel.



Alford is survived by his devoted wife and best friend, Susanne, their daughter Allison (Stephen), and son,, Justin; his children, Elizabeth and Walter, Jr.; grandchildren, Alexis and Chandler; his sister, Emasue; and his sister-in-law, Dianne (Tom).



Memorial contributions may be made to The Cathedral of St. Philip of Atlanta in his name.





