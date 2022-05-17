North Georgia man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge

Caption Federal authorities say the person circled in red is Clayton resident Blas Fabian Santillan. Santillan, 27, pleaded guilty on May 17, 2022, to a misdemeanor count illegally demonstrating in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Caption Federal authorities say the person circled in red is Clayton resident Blas Fabian Santillan. Santillan, 27, pleaded guilty on May 17, 2022, to a misdemeanor count illegally demonstrating in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Court Judge Florence Pan, who oversaw the guilty plea from Washington, D.C., via videoconference, set Santillan’s sentencing for Aug. 26. Until then, Santillan remains free on a recognizance bond, as he has since his arrest.

Although Santillan was arrested months after the riot, authorities began receiving tips about his involvement within days after videos and still images from the pro-Trump mob circulated around the internet. Tipsters reportedly saw Santillan’s Snapchat posts from inside the Capitol and forwarded them to investigators.

One tipster said they saw a video of Santillan outside the Capitol with a chair and pole strapped to his back. “I got a chair, a pole and a book,” he reportedly said on the video. The FBI could not independently verify the video because it disappeared from the social media platform before a copy of it could be made. Santillan was not charged with theft.

Authorities have arrested more than 800 people since the attack 16 months ago, with charges ranging from misdemeanor unlawful demonstrating to assaulting police and seditious conspiracy. So far, a little more than a third have pleaded guilty. The vast majority of those defendants have pleaded to misdemeanors that carry a few weeks or months in jail, although 48 defendants have pleaded to felony charges and face years in prison.