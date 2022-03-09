Dawsonville man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 charge

Just a few minutes earlier, Torre had been among the hundreds of pro-Trump rioters pushing their way into the Capitol building. Torre, who had come to Washington, D.C., with his family to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally that day, entered the Capitol through a broken window.

On Wednesday, Torre, 24, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of illegally demonstrating in the Capitol. He faces a possible six-month prison sentence and fines of up to $5,000 when U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras imposes sentence in July.