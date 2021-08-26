Clayton man latest arrested from Georgia in Capitol riot probe

Santillan has been on the FBI’s radar since Jan. 8 when agents received a tip that he had allegedly posted videos of himself inside the Capitol on his Snapchat account. That tipster had gone to high school with Santillan, and a second person who talked to the FBI worked with him. Both said they saw the videos he allegedly posted from inside the Capitol.

The coworker said the last video they saw, on Snapchat on Jan. 6, showed Santillan walking down a Washington street carrying a chair and a pole and saying, “I got a chair, a pole and a book.”

Caption Federal authorities say the person circled in red is Clayton resident Blas Fabian Santillan. Santillan, 26, faces four misdemeanor charges related to his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. FBI PHOTO

Acting on the tips, the FBI found “numerous photos and videos” posted by other rioters that captured Santillan in various parts of the Capitol building, including just outside the Rotunda doors where he allegedly shouted at the crowd.

While some Georgians arrested for taking part in the Capitol riot face the prospect of years in prison, such an outcome appears unlikely for Santilla, who is charged with four misdemeanor counts. If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to six months plus fines.