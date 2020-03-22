Mike Pence, wife test negative for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence said at Saturday’s coronavirus task force briefing he and his wife, Karen Pence, would be getting tested for coronavirus. The news comes after a member of his staff tested positive for the illness.

"While the White House doctor has indicated that he has no reason to believe I was exposed and no need to get tested, given the unique position that I have as vice president, and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus," Pence said, according to BuzzFeed News.

NBC News reported Pence said the staffer, who has not been to the White House since Monday, had "mild, cold like-symptoms."

"I am pleased to report he's doing well," Pence said of the staffer, adding. "Neither the President nor I had direct contact with that staff person."

Pence said he and the second lady were feeling fine and have not been showing any symptoms.

"Both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon," Pence said.

Pence also encouraged Americans not to get tested for the coronavirus if they are not displaying symptoms to conserve protective gear for health care workers. He said that he would get tested because of his "unique position" as vice president and as head of the White House's coronavirus task force, NBC News reported.

It was not said when the results would be in or when Pence would inform the public of them.