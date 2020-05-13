Coronavirus outbreak reported at Maruchan ramen noodle factory in Virginia

"Following the discovery of the infections, we conducted a deep cleaning based on CDC guidelines, and we will continue to enforce safety and sanitization precautions above and beyond what has been outlined by the CDC and the health department, and, as of now the plant is in operation," a spokesperson for Maruchan told 8News. "We are grateful to our associates for all that they are doing to ensure our products are available for families during the unprecedented time."

“Maruchan will continue to work closely with all involved parties, including the CDC and other agencies to ensure the safety and health of our associates and community, as well as the safety of our products,” the spokesperson said.