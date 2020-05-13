Coronavirus outbreak reported at Maruchan ramen noodle factory in Virginia

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at a Virginia ramen noodle factory.
8News, the ABC affiliate WRIC in Richmond, reported that Maruchan Virginia Inc., the maker of one brand of ramen noodles and a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd., confirmed to them that several employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The factor is located in Chesterfield, Virginia, and opened in 1989.
"Following the discovery of the infections, we conducted a deep cleaning based on CDC guidelines, and we will continue to enforce safety and sanitization precautions above and beyond what has been outlined by the CDC and the health department, and, as of now the plant is in operation," a spokesperson for Maruchan told 8News. "We are grateful to our associates for all that they are doing to ensure our products are available for families during the unprecedented time."
“Maruchan will continue to work closely with all involved parties, including the CDC and other agencies to ensure the safety and health of our associates and community, as well as the safety of our products,” the spokesperson said.
According to 8News, seven people were quarantined at home after they rested positive for the coronavirus.
Virginia has had 26,746 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 927 deaths, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.