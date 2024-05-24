Taiwan tracks dozens of Chinese warplanes and navy vessels off its coast on 2nd day of drills

Nation & World News

Taiwan is tracking dozens of Chinese warplanes and navy vessels off its coast on the second day of a large exercise the People’s Liberation Army held in response to the island's new leadership
In this photo released by the Taiwan Coast Guard, a Chinese navy vessel identified as the Chinese Missile Frigate FFG 548 is seen near the Pengjia Islet north of Taiwan on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Taiwan scrambled jets and put missile, naval and land units on alert Thursday over Chinese military exercises being conducted around the self-governing island democracy where a new president took office this week. (Taiwan Coast Guard via AP)

In this photo released by the Taiwan Coast Guard, a Chinese navy vessel identified as the Chinese Missile Frigate FFG 548 is seen near the Pengjia Islet north of Taiwan on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Taiwan scrambled jets and put missile, naval and land units on alert Thursday over Chinese military exercises being conducted around the self-governing island democracy where a new president took office this week. (Taiwan Coast Guard via AP)
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan tracked dozens of Chinese warplanes and navy vessels off its coast Friday on the second day of a large exercise China's People's Liberation Army held in response to the island's new leadership.

The defense ministry said it tracked 49 warplanes and 19 navy vessels, as well as Chinese coast guard vessels, and that 35 of the planes flew across the median of the Taiwan Strait, the de facto boundary between the sides, over a 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday.

"Facing external challenges and threats, we will continue to maintain the values of freedom and democracy," Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te told sailors and top security officials Thursday as he visited a marine base in Taoyuan, just south of the capital, Taipei.

In his inauguration speech Monday, Lai had called on Beijing to stop its military intimidation and said Taiwan was "a sovereign independent nation in which sovereignty lies in the hands of the people.”

China’s military said its two-day exercises around Taiwan were punishment for separatist forces seeking independence. It sends navy ships and warplanes into the Taiwan Strait and other areas around the island almost daily to wear down Taiwan’s defenses and seek to intimidate its people, who firmly back their de facto independence.

“As soon as the leader of Taiwan took office, he challenged the one-China principle and blatantly sold the ‘two-state theory’,” China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Chen Binhua said in a statement Thursday night.

The one-China principle asserts that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of China under Communist Party rule. Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province and has been upping its threats to annex it by force if necessary.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, center, arrives to inspect Taiwanese military in Taoyuan, Northern Taiwan, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, center, poses for a photo during his visit to inspect Taiwanese military in Taoyuan, Northern Taiwan, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

In this photo released by the Taiwan Coast Guard, a Taiwan Coast Guard member monitor Chinese navy vessel operating near the Pengjia Islet north of Taiwan on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Taiwan scrambled jets and put missile, naval and land units on alert Thursday over Chinese military exercises being conducted around the self-governing island democracy where a new president took office this week. (Taiwan Coast Guard via AP)

Soldiers are assembled in front of the Taiwan national flag in Taoyuan, Northern Taiwan, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Taiwan President Lai Ching-te inspected Taiwanese military on Thursday. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, center, listens to the briefing during his visit to inspect Taiwanese military in Taoyuan, Northern Taiwan, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, third right in front, listens to the briefing of multiple Stinger missile launcher demonstration during his visit to inspect Taiwanese military in Taoyuan, Northern Taiwan, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te delivers a speech as he inspects Taiwanese military in Taoyuan, Northern Taiwan, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

