Sony’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’ release is delayed until December

The summer movie season may kick off next weekend, but the release calendar is still a work in progress. The latest movie to shift spots is Sony's comic book film "Kraven the Hunter," which will now open in December instead of on Labor Day weekend.

The studio announced the move late Friday, leaving Disney and Marvel's " Deadpool & Wolverine " as the only major superhero release of the summer. It's due out July 26.

“Kraven the Hunter” stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Spider-Man villain in the J.C. Chandor-directed origin story, which will be rated R. The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola and Russell Crowe. Its one of several Sony Spider-Man spinoffs, including “Venom” and “Madame Web.”