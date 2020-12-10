Rudy Giuliani leaves Georgetown hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Giuliani was admitted Sunday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, according to multiple media reports.

Giuliani was in Atlanta on Thursday for a hearing before state senators on a Judiciary subcommittee at the Capitol. Videos show he did not wear a mask in the committee room, which was filled with elected officials, witnesses and journalists.

Giuliani also spoke to members of the media in the Georgia Capitol before the hearing.

He was in “close proximity to senators, Senate staff, members of the media and the general public,” state Sen. William Ligon, the chairman of the subcommittee, said in a statement Sunday evening.

Anyone who came into “close contact” with Giuliani should “take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.”

At Thursday’s hearing, Giuliani and other Trump attorneys brought a parade of witnesses who expressed doubts about the integrity of the election in Georgia, though there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud during the election.

Giuliani, 76, also attended an election hearing in Michigan last week.