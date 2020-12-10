X

Rudy Giuliani leaves Georgetown hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19. The former New York City mayor was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. President Donald Trump tweeted about his personal attorney’s diagnosis saying that Giuliani is "getting great care and feeling good.". The news raises concerns as Giuliani has repeatedly appeared maskless in state capitols and has often disregarded public health guidelines. Emergency physician Dr. Megan Ranney told CNN that Giuliani may have potentially exposed "hundreds and hundreds" of people on a recent trip to Georgia. The diagnosis is the latest in a series of positive tests from Trump’s inner circle and comes as the nation faces a record high of coronavirus-related hospitalizations

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has left the hospital following treatment for the coronavirus.

Giuliani was seen leaving Georgetown University Hospital on Wednesday night and confirmed his discharge on social media Thursday morning.

Giuliani is leading President Donald Trump’s legal effort to overturn the election he lost to Joe Biden. He tested positive for COVID-19, just days after testifying in front of a Georgia state Senate subcommittee, Trump announced Sunday.

Giuliani was admitted Sunday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, according to multiple media reports.

Giuliani was in Atlanta on Thursday for a hearing before state senators on a Judiciary subcommittee at the Capitol. Videos show he did not wear a mask in the committee room, which was filled with elected officials, witnesses and journalists.

Giuliani also spoke to members of the media in the Georgia Capitol before the hearing.

He was in “close proximity to senators, Senate staff, members of the media and the general public,” state Sen. William Ligon, the chairman of the subcommittee, said in a statement Sunday evening.

Anyone who came into “close contact” with Giuliani should “take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.”

At Thursday’s hearing, Giuliani and other Trump attorneys brought a parade of witnesses who expressed doubts about the integrity of the election in Georgia, though there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud during the election.

Giuliani, 76, also attended an election hearing in Michigan last week.

