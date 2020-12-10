Rudy Giuliani leaves Georgetown hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has left the hospital following treatment for the coronavirus.
Giuliani was seen leaving Georgetown University Hospital on Wednesday night and confirmed his discharge on social media Thursday morning.
My treatment by the nurses and staff at Georgetown Med Star Hospital was miraculous.— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 10, 2020
I walked in with serious symptoms. I walked out better than ever.
Drs. Beckett, Kumar and Layman led an all-star team.
The advice of the WH Dr. Sean
Conley and Dr. Zev Zelenko was so valuable
Giuliani is leading President Donald Trump’s legal effort to overturn the election he lost to Joe Biden. He tested positive for COVID-19, just days after testifying in front of a Georgia state Senate subcommittee, Trump announced Sunday.
.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020
Giuliani was admitted Sunday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, according to multiple media reports.
Giuliani was in Atlanta on Thursday for a hearing before state senators on a Judiciary subcommittee at the Capitol. Videos show he did not wear a mask in the committee room, which was filled with elected officials, witnesses and journalists.
Giuliani also spoke to members of the media in the Georgia Capitol before the hearing.
He was in “close proximity to senators, Senate staff, members of the media and the general public,” state Sen. William Ligon, the chairman of the subcommittee, said in a statement Sunday evening.
Anyone who came into “close contact” with Giuliani should “take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.”
At Thursday’s hearing, Giuliani and other Trump attorneys brought a parade of witnesses who expressed doubts about the integrity of the election in Georgia, though there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud during the election.
Giuliani, 76, also attended an election hearing in Michigan last week.