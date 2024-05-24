Nation & World News

Replay reviews unavailable in Blue Jays-Tigers game after power failure disrupts both broadcasts

Replay reviews were unavailable to the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers throughout the first few innings of their game at Comerica Park because of a technical issue that affected both team broadcasts
DETROIT (AP) — Replay reviews were unavailable to the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers throughout the first few innings of their game Thursday night at Comerica Park because of a technical issue that affected both team broadcasts.

Major League Baseball said the Detroit broadcast compound lost power just before first pitch, rendering both clubs without a broadcast feed. The commissioner's office informed the Blue Jays and Tigers that neither team would be able to challenge any umpires' calls via instant replay until the issue was rectified.

“Should broadcast capabilities return, each club will be afforded its normal Manager’s Challenge, but will have unlimited Crew Chief Reviews for the remainder of the game,” MLB told the teams.

The problem was fixed during the sixth inning, a Tigers spokesperson said, and MLB confirmed the replay system was back up and running beginning in the top of the seventh.

The score was tied 1-all after six innings.

MLB said the issue was not unprecedented at other ballparks, but the same problem occurred last year in Detroit and that game was played without replay review for seven innings.

