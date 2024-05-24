Nation & World News

Raiders give Maxx Crosby a $7.2 million raise over the next 2 seasons, AP source says

The Las Vegas Raiders are rewarding star pass rusher Maxx Crosby with a $6 million raise this season and another $1.2 million next year
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up for a play during the team's NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. Crosby is getting a $6 million raise this season and an additional $1.2 million next year, according to someone with knowledge of the deal. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up for a play during the team's NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. Crosby is getting a $6 million raise this season and an additional $1.2 million next year, according to someone with knowledge of the deal. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are rewarding star pass rusher Maxx Crosby with a $6 million raise this season and another $1.2 million next year, a person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract details had not been announced.

Three years remain on Crosby's contract. He signed a four-year extension in March 2022 worth about $95 million. He was scheduled to approximately $19.38 million this year and $21.92 in 2025, according to Spotrac.

Crosby has become one of the NFL's top pass rushers with 52 sacks over the past five seasons, the fifth most in the league during that period. That total includes 27 during the past two years, three behind Myles Garrett's league-high 30 over that span.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fulton DA’s office files its own appeal in Trump election case

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hank Aaron honored with new statue at Baseball Hall of Fame
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NCAA, big conferences agree to $2.8 billion settlement that could pave way to pay players
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta Sigma Theta says reelected Georgia state rep falsely claiming sorority membership

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta Sigma Theta says reelected Georgia state rep falsely claiming sorority membership

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Crickets, worms released in two University of Georgia buildings
The Latest

Credit: AP

Native American tribes give unanimous approval to proposal securing Colorado River water
21m ago
Orioles survive ChiSox rally, win 8-6 in a game that ended with infield fly and...
21m ago
More bad weather could hit Iowa, where 3 powerful tornadoes caused millions in damage
28m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks
15 things to do this weekend: Memorial Day events, Jazz Festival
National Baseball Hall of Fame unveils new Hank Aaron statue