Nation & World News

Police officer detained after 7th death in France's restive New Caledonia territory

The French prosecutor for New Caledonia says a police officer has been taken into custody after shooting and killing a man when the officer was set upon by a group of about 15 people
FILE - Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia, Wednesday May 15, 2024. France has imposed a state of emergency in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia. The French prosecutor for New Caledonia says there's been another shooting death in the riot-hit French Pacific territory, with a police officer taken into custody after using their firearm Friday May 24, 2024 when they were set upon by a group of about 15 people. It comes a day after French President Emmanuel Macron made an emergency round-trip from Paris to de-escalate the violence in New Caledonia where Indigenous Kanak people have long sought independence from France. (AP Photo/Nicolas Job, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia, Wednesday May 15, 2024. France has imposed a state of emergency in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia. The French prosecutor for New Caledonia says there's been another shooting death in the riot-hit French Pacific territory, with a police officer taken into custody after using their firearm Friday May 24, 2024 when they were set upon by a group of about 15 people. It comes a day after French President Emmanuel Macron made an emergency round-trip from Paris to de-escalate the violence in New Caledonia where Indigenous Kanak people have long sought independence from France. (AP Photo/Nicolas Job, File)
1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — The French prosecutor for New Caledonia says a police officer has been taken into custody after shooting and killing a man when the officer was set upon by a group of about 15 people.

Yves Dupas says the officer is believed to have fired one shot, killing a 48-year-old man on Friday afternoon. It’s the seventh shooting death reported since unrest erupted May 13 on the archipelago over contested voted reforms.

It comes a day after French President Emmanuel Macron made an emergency round-trip from Paris to de-escalate the violence in New Caledonia, where Indigenous Kanak people have long sought independence from France.

A written statement from the prosecutor did not specify whether the officer is a man or a woman. It said the officer and a colleague were driving in an area north of the capital, Nouméa, on Friday afternoon — just hours after Macron took off on his return to Paris — when they “were physically attacked by a group of around 15 individuals.”

“The official allegedly used their service weapon by firing a shot to extract themselves from this physical altercation. A 48-year-old man was fatally shot,” the statement said.

It said the officers' faces showed traces of having received blows.

The prosecutor said he has opened a voluntary homicide investigation into the shooting — customary for French officers in such cases — and the officer is in custody for questioning.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Memorial Day travel sets records for passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer for the AJC

Atlanta-based Kabbage to pay up to $120 million to settle PPP fraud allegations
2h ago

Credit: AP

Trump defendants push 2020 fraud claims as another election looms
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hank Aaron honored with new statue at Baseball Hall of Fame

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hank Aaron honored with new statue at Baseball Hall of Fame

Low risk of isolated severe storms possible through holiday weekend
48m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A UK election has been called for July 4. Here's what to know
11m ago
Sherpa guide Kami Rita who climbed Everest 30 times vows to return to the mountain next...
13m ago
Hunter Biden's lawyers are expected in court for a final hearing before his June 3 gun...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks
15 things to do this weekend: Memorial Day events, Jazz Festival
National Baseball Hall of Fame unveils new Hank Aaron statue