Strong winds, steep terrain hamper crews battling Los Angeles area's first major fire of the year

Strong winds are pushing flames from a wildfire through dry brush in mountains along Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles
Firefighters work against the advancing Post Fire on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Firefighters work against the advancing Post Fire on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
By RYAN SUN – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

GORMAN, Calif. (AP) — Strong winds pushed flames through dry brush in mountains along Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles on Sunday, and officials warned residents in the wildfire's path to be prepared to leave if it explodes in size again.

Los Angeles County's first major wildfire of the year swiftly grew to more than 16 square miles (41 square kilometers), one day after it forced the evacuation of at least 1,200 campers, off-roaders and hikers from the Hungry Valley recreation area.

The blaze, dubbed the Post Fire, was just 2% contained. No injuries were reported. The cause was under investigation.

Firefighters working in sweltering conditions and steep terrain raced to douse spot fires that erupted as unpredictable winds blew embers ahead of the flames, said Kenichi Haskett, a section chief for the LA County Fire Department. The gusts also hampered efforts by aircraft crews to drop water and fire retardant, he said.

“When it’s windy, it just sprays the water everywhere we don’t need it. So that’s a challenge," Haskett said.

The fire erupted Saturday afternoon near I-5 in Gorman, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. Two structures burned within the evacuated recreation area.

Flames were moving toward Pyramid Lake, a popular destination for boaters that was closed for Father's Day. No houses were threatened Sunday, but officials warned residents of Castaic, home to about 19,000 people, that they should prepare to leave if the fire pushes further south.

“If you’re in a warning area, be prepared with a ‘go bag,’ with overnight clothes and your cellphone, your medicines, your glasses. Have your car fueled up,” said Haskett. “Be ready to evacuate.”

Low humidity and gusts around 50 mph (80 kph) were expected throughout the day, and winds could pick up speed after sundown, warned the National Weather Service office for Los Angeles.

About 75 miles (120 kilometers) to the east, the 2-square-mile (5-square-kilometer) Hesperia Fire forced road closures and prompted evacuation warnings after it broke out Saturday near mountain communities in San Bernardino County. The blaze was 7% contained Sunday.

___

Associated Press writer Christopher Weber in Los Angeles and radio reporter Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.

Firefighters work against the advancing Post Fire on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Firefighters work against the advancing Post Fire on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Firefighters work against the advancing Post Fire on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Firefighters work against the advancing Post Fire on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Firefighters work against the advancing Post Fire on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Flames from the advancing Post Fire burn brush on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Firefighters work against the advancing Post Fire on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Flames from the Post Fire advance on structures on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

A firefighter keeps an eye on a spot fire while fighting the advancing Post Fire on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Power lines spark as a pole burns during the Post Fire on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

A firefighter watches for flames from the advancing Post Fire on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Firefighters hose down a structure at the Los Padres Forest Station while fighting the Post Fire on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Lebec, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A firefighter hoses down a structure at the Los Padres Forest Station while fighting the Post Fire on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Lebec, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Emergency vehicles head toward the Post Fire Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Fire crews stage in front of the advancing Post Fire Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A firefighter hoses down a structure at the Los Padres Forest Station while fighting the Post Fire on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Lebec, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A firefighter hoses down hot spots while battling the Post Fire Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A hillside is engulfed in flames from the Post Fire on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

