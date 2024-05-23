OpenAI to start using news content from News Corp. as part of a multiyear deal

Joining news organizations that have chosen to collaborate rather than fight with the best-known artificial intelligence company, News Corp. has struck a multiyear deal to share news content with OpenAI for both training purposes and to answer questions from users.

As part of the deal, OpenAI will have access to both fresh and archived material from News Corp.'s major news publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, New York Post, The Daily Telegraph and others.

The companies would not talk about the length or value of the deal, although News Corp.'s Wall Street Journal said it could be worth more than $250 million over five years.