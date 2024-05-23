BreakingNews
Ohio governor calls special session to pass legislation ensuring President Biden is on 2024 ballot

Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that he is calling a special session of the General Assembly next week to pass legislation ensuring President Joe Biden is on the state’s 2024 ballot
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on April 12, 2024, in Washington. Lawmakers in Ohio have failed to come to agreement on adjusting a state election deadline that stands to prevent President Joe Biden from appearing on 2024 ballots by the deadline Thursday, May 9, 2024. The cutoff to make Ohio’s ballot is Aug. 7, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that he is calling a special session of the General Assembly next week to pass legislation ensuring President Joe Biden is on the state's 2024 ballot.

“Ohio is running out of time to get Joe Biden, the sitting President of the United States, on the ballot this fall. Failing to do so is simply unacceptable. This is ridiculous. This is (an) absurd situation,” DeWine said.

The question of whether Biden will appear on the state ballot has become entangled in a partisan legislative fight to keep foreign money out of state ballot campaigns, a year after cash tied to a Swiss billionaire boosted a successful effort to enshrine abortion rights in the solidly red state's constitution.

The Democratic National Convention, where Biden is to be formally nominated, falls after Ohio’s ballot deadline of Aug. 7. The convention will be held Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

Since Ohio changed its certification deadline from 60 to 90 days ahead of its general election, state lawmakers have had to adjust the requirement twice, in 2012 and 2020, to accommodate candidates of both parties. Each change was only temporary.

Lawmakers were unable to come up with a fix by the May 9 cutoff set by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

DeWine said he spoke to LaRose on Thursday and he said we’re “up against a wall.” LaRose told him next Wednesday is the drop-dead deadline.

“I’ve waited. I’ve been patient. And my patience has run out,” DeWine said.

Alabama recently changed its law to ensure Biden will appear on fall ballots. The Alabama bill offers accommodations to the president like those made four years ago for then-President Donald Trump.

