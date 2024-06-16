Nation & World News

2 killed and 6 wounded in shooting during a Juneteenth celebration in a Texas park

Authorities in Texas say a shooting in a park left two people dead and six wounded
By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1 hour ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — A shooting in a Texas park left two people dead and six wounded, including two children, on Saturday, authorities said.

The victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday during a Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, about 19 miles (30.5 kilometers) north of Austin.

An altercation began between two groups during a concert at the event and someone started shooting, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said during a news conference at the scene.

The two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene were not involved in the altercation, Allen said.

The shooting occurred near a vendor area away from the stage set up for the concert, Allen said.

Police officers and fire department personnel who were attending the event immediately began providing emergency medical care to multiple wounded victims, who were then transported to local hospitals, Allen said. Six people — four adults and two children — were taken to local trauma facilities, all with potentially serious injuries, according to a post on X by Austin-Travis County EMS.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and investigators do not know how many shooters were involved. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

“It breaks your heart for a family that was coming out to enjoy their evening and now their life is forever changed as a result of somebody who could care less about somebody else's life,” Allen said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lewis Levine

Georgia inmate fatally shoots food service worker at Smith State Prison2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

College financial aid woes linger in Georgia, where FAFSA filings are down

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pedestrian dead, another critical in SW Atlanta crash, police say
23m ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: The Skycopter view of Atlanta traffic’s latest madness - a runaway bus

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: The Skycopter view of Atlanta traffic’s latest madness - a runaway bus

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kenny Leon among Atlanta nominees at tonight's Tony Awards
The Latest

Credit: AP

An emotional win for theaters, Hollywood: ‘Inside Out 2’ scores massive $155 million...
9m ago
Ferrari overcomes late drama to hang on for second consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans...
9m ago
Britain's July 4 election is fast approaching. Rishi Sunak is running out of time to...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Special, AJC

Rising GOP star faces runoff Tuesday in coastal Georgia state House race
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.