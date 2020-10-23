Debate takeaways: mute buttons get high marks in Trump-Biden faceoff

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden squared off in their final debate Thursday night, an affair that was far less chaotic than their prior debacle.
For the first time, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates installed mute buttons on the presidential candidates microphones to keep Biden and Trump from interrupting each other. In their first meeting, Trump continually interrupted Biden and Fox News moderator Chris Wallace.
Thursday night’s meeting was intense and full of solid, spirited discourse between the two men, but far more focused.
Only a few minutes in, but already *much* less chaotic than the first debate in Cleveland. Both candidates appear to be taking notes while the other is speaking - didn't seem to be much time for that last time around.— Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) October 23, 2020
20 minutes into the debate, and I am definitely wrong so far. It hasn’t been the train wreck I was expecting. #Debates2020— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) October 23, 2020
I'm not sure I've ever seen Trump take notes during a debate before and in 2016 I watched him in a lot of debates.— Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) October 23, 2020
The timer is real in this debate. Great job.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 23, 2020
NBC’s Kristen Welker got high marks across social media for her performance as moderator.
Kristen Welker is putting on a master class in how to moderate a presidential debate #boss https://t.co/wMurDJk5Sx— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) October 23, 2020
Nice job @kwelkernbc in running a tight debate so far.— Cathy Wurzer (@CathyWurzer) October 23, 2020
What a terrific job @kwelkernbc is doing.— Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) October 23, 2020
.@kwelkernbc is the best debate moderator so far, by far. #Debates2020— Joshua DuBois (@joshuadubois) October 23, 2020
The commission chose six topics for discussion: COVID-19; American families; race in America; climate change; national security; and leadership. The debate was held at Nashville, Tennessee’s Belmont University.
Asked to outline his plan for combatting the coronavirus in the future, Trump asserted his prior handling was without fault and predicted a reversal to the pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans.
“We’re rounding the turn, we’re rounding the corner,” Trump claimed, even as cases spike again across the country. “It’s going away.”
Biden: “We're about to go into a dark winter, and he has no plan."— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) October 23, 2020
Trump: “We’re not going to have a dark winter."
Biden, who has sought to prosecute Trump’s handling of the virus in his closing pitch to voters, said, “Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America,” he said.
Biden added: “He says we’re, you know, we’re learning to live with it. People are learning to die with it.”
“No, it’s not a guarantee,” Trump says when asked about his claim that a vaccine would be ready in weeks. He says he believes there will be one by the end of the year.— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 23, 2020
Three weeks after drawing bipartisan criticism for his frequent interruptions and badgering of his Democratic rival, Trump adopted a more subdued tone in the early portion of the debate.
The two men had a lengthy back-and-forth about their personal finances and family business entanglements. But on the whole, voters at home got something they didn’t get on Sept. 29: a debate.
Trump to Biden: "I ran because of you. If it weren't for you and Barack Obama, I wouldn't have run."— Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) October 23, 2020
Trump repeatedly leveled allegations against Biden and his son Hunter in an attempt to cast his rival and his family as corrupt.
“I don’t make money from China, you do. I don’t make money from Ukraine, you do,” Trump said.
"You're the one who takes all the money from Wall Street," Trump says to Biden— Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) October 23, 2020
More than 46 million Americans had cast ballots by the time the debate started. Both campaigns acknowledge Biden is has a clear edge for the national popular vote.
But Trump still has a path to a second term, through battleground states, by winning a majority in the Electoral College.
“I am the least racist person in this room,” Trump says— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 23, 2020
Here’s a look at some of the debate’s memorable lines.
"I take full responsibility," Trump says of the virus. "It's not my fault that it came here. It's China's fault."— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 23, 2020
.@JoeBiden Truimp "buddy @RudyGiuliani is being used as a #Russian pawn."— PETER MAER (@petermaer) October 23, 2020
Joe Biden: "Let me straight here, I have not taken a penny from any foreign source in my life"— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 23, 2020
Joe Biden says “nothing was unethical” about son Hunter working for Ukrainian and Chinese companies— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 23, 2020
Trump on his relationship with Kim Jong Un: “I have a very good relationship with him… and there’s no war” #debates2020— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) October 23, 2020
Who built the cages, Joe?— David Shafer (@DavidShafer) October 23, 2020
"I think it should be a state option." -@realDonaldTrump on raising the minimum wage #Debates2020— Hemmer Reports (@HemmerReports) October 23, 2020
Trump: the kids without their parents "are so well taken care of."— Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) October 23, 2020
"I do love the environment," says @realDonaldTrump.— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 23, 2020
"We got a lot done" in 8 years, says @JoeBiden.— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 23, 2020
"You got nothing done," responds @realDonaldTrump.
Pres. Trump: "You know who developed his plan? AOC plus three. And they know nothing about the climate... he's jumping through hoops for AOC plus three. "— Greta Wall (@GretaLWall) October 23, 2020