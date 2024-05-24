Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

35 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted by coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — A panel of secretaries of state with Jocelyn Benson, D-Mich., Brad Raffensperger, R-Ga., Adrian Fontes, D-Ariz., and Al Schmidt, R-Pa.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, Mike Waltz, R-Fla., and Pat Ryan, D-N.Y.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.; former Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy, D-R.I.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

