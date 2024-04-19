Nation & World News

Flights divert around western Iran as one report claims explosions heard near Isfahan

Commercial flights have begun diverting their routes over western Iran without explanation as one semiofficial news agency in the Islamic Republic claimed there had been “explosions” heard over the city of Isfahan
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 5 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Commercial flights began diverting their routes early Friday morning over western Iran without explanation as one semiofficial news agency in the Islamic Republic claimed there had been “explosions” heard over the city of Isfahan.

The incident comes as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran's unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel.

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran about 4:30 a.m. local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported on the sound of explosions over Isfahan near its international airport. It offered no explanation for the blast. However, Isfahan is home to a major airbase for the Iranian military, as well as sites associated with its nuclear program.

Iran's government offered no immediate comment.

Isfahan is some 350 kilometers (215 miles) south of Iran's capital, Tehran.

Credit: TNS

OPINION
CUNNINGHAM: Time for Hawks to end Trae Young and Dejounte Murray experiment

