Essence Festival adds Usher to 2024 talent headliners

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R&B superstar Usher will join the night concert lineup for this summer's 30th anniversary of the Essence Festival of Culture.

Organizers announced late Thursday that Usher, who is no stranger to the event, will perform during the festival, which this year runs July 4-7 at various venues in New Orleans. As the festival marks its three-decade milestone, Usher also celebrates the 20th anniversary of his 2004 album “Confessions,” which helped propel his career.

"The evening concert series at the Caesar's Superdome will be rooted in legacy and evolution, to represent the festival's journey throughout its rich history to today," the festival said in a news release.