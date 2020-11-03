BREAKING: Powerful Hurricane Eta rips ashore into Nicaragua

The eyewall was touching the coast, even if the center of the Category 4 hurricane was still about 20 miles south-southeast of Bilwi, or Puerto Cabezas. It was moving west at about 3 mph.

Guillermo González, director of the country’s emergency management agency, said in a news conference that as Eta began to make landfall there were reports of corrugated metal roofs flying off homes, trees, poles and power lines falling, and rivers rising in the coastal area. So far, there were no reported injuries or deaths, he said.