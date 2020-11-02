Fast-growing Hurricane Eta threatens flooding in Central America

Storm surge up to 15 feet above normal tides was possible for the coast of Nicaragua.

Nicaragua’s navy carried families in open boats, mostly women and children with the possessions they could carry from outer islands to the mainland under a low gray sky. It prohibited the launching of any boats along the stretch of coastline expected to receive Eta.

Offshore residents were taken to shelters in Bilwi, also known as Puerto Cabezas, the primary city of the Northern Caribbean Autonomous Region that is home to some 66,000, according to Guillermo González, director of Nicaragua’s national emergency management agency.

Northeastern Nicaragua is sparsely populated, home to small coastal villages and a large nature reserve.

González said 88 tons of rice, oil, corn and other food basics had been sent to the area. The flood-prone Rio Coco, which makes up part of the border with Honduras, is home to many Indigenous communities.

Traffic filled the streets of Bilwi on Monday morning as residents scrambled to stock up before Eta’s arrival. Long lines snaked away from cash machines.

“We’re in a race against time,” said Limborth Bucardo, who waited in line at a hardware store. “We need to reinforce our houses to dampen the impact of the winds a little.” Garbage bags, nails and rope were in high demand.