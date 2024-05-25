At least 20 dead in a fire in an amusement park in western India, police say

"We will be registering an offense for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. Further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operation," he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X that he was “extremely distressed by the fire ... in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured."

Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety codes.