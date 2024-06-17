Nation & World News

Sheriff says 2 of 9 people wounded in Michigan shooting at splash pad remain in critical condition

A Michigan sheriff says two of the nine people wounded in a weekend shooting at a splash pad remain hospitalized in critical condition
Updated 20 minutes ago

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Two of the nine people wounded in a weekend shooting at a suburban Detroit splash pad remain hospitalized in critical condition, including an eight-year-old boy who has "made amazing progress" after he was shot in the head, authorities said Monday.

The child's 4-year-old brother was shot in the leg, and the boys’ mother was hit in the abdomen and leg during the random attack in Rochester Hills. The shooting was one of at least four mass shootings in the U.S. on Saturday and early Sunday.

“Reeling would be an understatement,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said of the boys’ father during a news conference.

Michael Nash, 42, fired as many as 36 times Saturday, stopping several times to reload, police said. He subsequently went home to Shelby Township, where he killed himself.

Nash had no criminal history but apparently suffered privately from “mental health challenges,” Bouchard said. He said investigators found at least 11 weapons inside the home, including the handgun they believe Nash used to kill himself. Bouchard said the gunman in 2015 legally purchased the 9 mm handgun used in the violence.

The sheriff said two of the people wounded have been released from the hospital. Another woman who had a wound to her forearm and back may be released later Monday, he said.

A splash pad is a recreational area with a nonslip surface where people can play in fountains and water sprays.

Bouchard said Nash had no connections to the splash pad or any victims. Investigators still have no information about the gunman's motive, and there is no indication anyone ever reported Nash's apparent mental health struggles, he said.

Nash's neighbors told the Detroit News that his father died two years ago and that he lived with his mother, who has been traveling the United States.

“He’s a loner. The blinds are always pulled over there,” neighbor Kyleen Duchene told the newspaper.

Elsewhere in the U.S., six people were shot in a residential neighborhood in Lathrup Village, another Detroit suburb. Seven people were shot at a party in Methuen, Massachusetts, and eight people were shot during a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock, Texas. Two people were killed in that shooting.

Rochester Hills is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Oxford, where in 2021 a 15-year-old fatally shot four high school students.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, standing with Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, addresses the media at the sheriff's office, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Two of the nine people wounded in a weekend shooting at a suburban Detroit splash pad remain hospitalized in critical condition, including an eight-year-old boy who has "made amazing progress" after he was shot in the head, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, addresses the media at the sheriff's office, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Two of the nine people wounded in a weekend shooting at a suburban Detroit splash pad remain hospitalized in critical condition, including an eight-year-old boy who has "made amazing progress" after he was shot in the head, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett addresses the media and wears a lapel ribbon in honor of the shooting victims at the city's splash pad during a news conference, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Two of the nine people wounded in a weekend shooting at a splash pad remain hospitalized in critical condition, including an eight-year-old boy who has "made amazing progress" after he was shot in the head, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Officials with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, Rochester Hills Fire Department and other jurisdictions secure the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Officials with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, Rochester Hills Fire Department and other jurisdictions secure the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An officer with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department secures the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. (Katy Kildee, The Detroit News/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says there are “numerous wounded victims” after police were called for an active shooter. (WXYZ via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police officer walks across the plaza of the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, Mich., where police say there was an active shooter Saturday, June 15, 2024. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says there are “numerous wounded victims” after police were called for an active shooter. (WXYZ via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says there are “numerous wounded victims” after police were called for an active shooter. (WXYZ via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

New lawsuits filed in Gwinnett against creation of city of Mulberry

Credit: Brian O'Shea (AJC)

Where did $630K in campaign money go? Georgia ethics panel won’t find out
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

House fire kills 6, including 3 children, south of Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Report eyes profits of Atlanta landlords using RealPage
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Report eyes profits of Atlanta landlords using RealPage
2h ago

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Emory Healthcare announces $100 million in raises for 17,000 employees
The Latest

Credit: AP

If you can't stay indoors during this U.S. heat wave, here are a few ideas
7m ago
Judge orders railway to pay Washington tribe nearly $400 million for trespassing with oil...
11m ago
Historic SS United States is ordered out of its berth in Philadelphia. Can it find new...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Key moments at the Tonys: Jay-Z and Hillary Clinton in the house, strides for women and a...
39m ago
AJC INVESTIGATION
Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons
Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies