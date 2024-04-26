Nation & World News

2 men charged in the UK with spying for China are granted bailed after a court appearance in London

A former researcher working in the U.K. Parliament and another man charged with spying for China have been granted bail after a court appearance in London
Former British parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court where he faces an Official Secrets Act charge related to allegedly gathering information for China, in London, Friday April 26, 2024. (Jeff Moore/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Former British parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court where he faces an Official Secrets Act charge related to allegedly gathering information for China, in London, Friday April 26, 2024. (Jeff Moore/PA via AP)
4 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — A former researcher working in the U.K. Parliament and another man charged with spying for China were granted bail Friday after an initial court appearance in London.

Christopher Cash, 29, and Christopher Berry, 32, were charged with violating the Official Secrets Act by providing information or documents that could be “useful to an enemy” — China — and “prejudicial to the safety or interests” of the U.K. between late 2021 and February 2023.

Cash, a parliamentary researcher who worked with senior lawmakers from the governing Conservatives, was ordered not to enter Parliament or contact members of the House of Commons.

Cash’s colleagues included Alicia Kearns, who now heads the powerful Foreign Affairs Committee, and her predecessor in that role, Tom Tugendhat, who is now security minister.

Berry is reportedly an academic based in Oxfordshire.

The two didn't enter pleas during a short hearing in Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants were also ordered not to to travel outside the U.K. or contact each other. They were ordered to appear May 10 at the Central Criminal Court known as the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.

The Chinese Embassy has called the allegations “completely fabricated” and “malicious slander,” and urged the U.K. to “stop anti-China political manipulation.”

The pair were charged the same day that three people were arrested in Germany on suspicion of spying for China and arranging to transfer information on technology with potential military uses.

British intelligence authorities have ratcheted up their warnings about Beijing’s covert activities in recent years.

Former British parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court where he faces an Official Secrets Act charge related to allegedly gathering information for China, in London, Friday April 26, 2024. (Jeff Moore/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Christopher Berry arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court where he faces an Official Secrets Act charge related to allegedly gathering information for China, in London, Friday April 26, 2024. (Jeff Moore/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Former British parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court where he faces an Official Secrets Act charge related to allegedly gathering information for China, in London, Friday April 26, 2024. (Jeff Moore/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Christopher Berry, second left, arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court where he faces an Official Secrets Act charge related to allegedly gathering information for China, in London, Friday April 26, 2024. (Jeff Moore/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

College protests over war come to metro campuses

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

‘People die in the attempt:’ Migrant family recounts journey to Atlanta
16m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Developer tax breaks continue in Fulton after months of uncertainty
1h ago

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months
49m ago

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months
49m ago

Credit: File photo/Shannon McCollum

‘He believed in everybody’: The everlasting legacy of Atlanta’s Rico Wade
The Latest
As some universities negotiate with pro-Palestinian protesters, others quickly call the...
9m ago
Egypt sends delegation to Israel in hopes of brokering a cease-fire between Israel and...
10m ago
South Korean police raid office of incoming head of doctors' group over protracted...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

2024 NFL Draft: List of first round picks
Braves outright David Fletcher to Gwinnett, clear way for Ozzie Albies to return
How the Georgia and Arizona Trump election interference cases compare