Nation & World News

2 Germans, a Spaniard and a Senegalese killed in building collapse in Spain's Mallorca island

Spain’s National Police have released details on four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant club collapsed on the island of Mallorca
Medics take injured people away from a building that collapsed in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday May 23, 2024. Spanish emergency authorities say that four people have died and 21 more have been injured when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca. (Isaac Buj/Europa Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Medics take injured people away from a building that collapsed in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday May 23, 2024. Spanish emergency authorities say that four people have died and 21 more have been injured when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca. (Isaac Buj/Europa Press via AP)
34 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Spain's National Police on Friday gave details on four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant club collapsed on the island of Mallorca.

Police said two German women, aged 20 and 30, died, along with a 33-year-old Spanish woman and a 44-year-old Senegalese man. The Spanish woman worked in the club, they said.

Palma de Mallorca Mayor Jaime Martínez and firefighter department spokesman Eder García told reporters that excess weight on a first-floor terrace may have caused the collapse Thursday.

Sixteen people were injured and five were said to be in serious condition. They were being treated at local hospitals. There were no immediately details on their nationalities.

The accident occurred in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island popular with tourists. The building housed a restaurant called Medusa Beach Club, located near the beach, and the area was packed with tourists at the time.

Police were unable to say how many people were on the premises around 8:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.

Public television the Balearic Islands, IB3, reported Thursday night that there were people dancing on the terrace that collapsed onto the floor below.

No official cause has been given for the collapse of the building.

The city declared three days of mourning, and a minute of silence was to be observed at noon Friday.

Medics take injured people away from a building that collapsed in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday May 23, 2024. Spanish emergency authorities say that four people have died and 21 more have been injured when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca. (Isaac Buj/Europa Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Medics take injured people away from a building that collapsed in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Spanish emergency authorities say that four people have died and 21 more have been injured when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca. (Isaac Buj/Europa Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer for the AJC

Atlanta-based Kabbage to pay up to $120 million to settle PPP fraud allegations38m ago

Credit: DENNIS BYRON

Trump defendants push 2020 fraud claims as another election looms
53m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hank Aaron honored with new statue at Baseball Hall of Fame

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NCAA, big conferences agree to $2.8 billion settlement that could pave way to pay players

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NCAA, big conferences agree to $2.8 billion settlement that could pave way to pay players

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta Sigma Theta says reelected Georgia state rep falsely claiming sorority membership
The Latest
North Korea appears to be preparing to launch its 2nd spy satellite, South Korean...
28m ago
More than 100 people believed killed by a landslide in Papua New Guinea, Australian media...
43m ago
Sydney judge says US ex-fighter pilot accused of training Chinese aviators can be...
48m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks
15 things to do this weekend: Memorial Day events, Jazz Festival
National Baseball Hall of Fame unveils new Hank Aaron statue