Astros' Ronel Blanco seeks another no-hitter, throws 7 hitless innings against Tigers

Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros hasn’t allowed a hit through seven innings Sunday against the Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
53 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros hasn’t allowed a hit through seven innings Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.

Blanco, who threw the only no-hitter in the majors this season on April 1 against Toronto, didn't allow a baserunner until he walked Gio Urshela with two outs in the fifth.

He then walked Akil Baddoo and Carson Kelly to load the bases, but retired Zach McKinstry on a flyout.

Through seven innings, Blanco threw 94 pitches with 65 strikes and tied a season best with eight strikeouts. He walked three.

Blanco made a good defensive play for the second out of the sixth when he grabbed a comebacker hit by Matt Vierling. He then sat down Riley Greene on a popup.

Urshela reached with two outs in the seventh on a throwing error by third baseman Alex Bregman. Blanco then retired Baddoo on a fly ball that center fielder Jake Meyers caught on the warning track.

Blanco was suspended for 10 games this season after being ejected from a start against the Oakland Athletics on May 14 for violating MLB’s prohibitions on foreign substances.

The 30-year-old Blanco is making the 20th start and 37th appearance of his major league career.

Houston led 4-0 after a three-run home run by Jose Altuve in the second inning.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

