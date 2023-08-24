BreakingNews
Mark Meadows booked into Fulton County Jail

43 minutes ago
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has been booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Ahead of his surrender, Meadows was granted a $100,000 bond. He is charged with violating the state’s RICO act and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Meadows attempted to delay his surrender until a hearing is held on whether his case is moved to federal court but a judge denied it.

While chief of staff under Trump, Meadows was on Trump’s call with Brad Raffensperger and visited Cobb County in December 2020 to observe the Secretary of State’s audit of absentee ballots. Meadows allegedly had a major role in coordinating the “alternate” electors in states like Georgia, and he sent emails to top Justice Department officials in late 2020 that called on officials to investigate allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

