Man charged in 12-year-old’s shooting outside Cobb shopping complex

Several bullets also struck the nearby HD Supply office building, shattering windows and causing significant damage inside, Cobb police said.

“The bullets damaged multiple windows as well as the property inside as the bullets passed through the office,” McClure’s warrant said. “The manager estimated the cost to repair or replace all damaged items at $100,000.”

McClure faces four felonies, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children and criminal damage to property, online records show. He remained held at the Cobb County Jail on Saturday without bond.

Police have not said what prompted the shooting or whether investigators have identified any additional suspects in the case. A spokesman for Main Event, a nearby bowling alley and arcade, said the shooting did not happen inside the business and that surveillance footage suggests those involved were not their guests.