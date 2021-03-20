Man charged in 12-year-old’s shooting outside Cobb shopping complex

A South Fulton man has been arrested in the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in the parking lot of a popular Cobb County shopping and entertainment complex.
Jamarcus McClure, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, one day after the child was struck by a stray bullet fired from an AK-47, records show.
Officers responded to the Parkway Pointe complex in the Cumberland area about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday and found the 12-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The bustling shopping center includes several restaurants, a movie theater and a bowling alley.
According to McClure’s arrest warrant, a passenger in the Ford Mustang he was driving got out of the car and fired several shots at a white Kia in the parking lot. One of the bullets fired from the rifle inadvertently struck the child as he stood outside, authorities said. The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital.
“The juvenile suffered internal injuries to his liver, kidney, and colon, all of which have required surgery,” McClure’s warrant said.
Several bullets also struck the nearby HD Supply office building, shattering windows and causing significant damage inside, Cobb police said.
“The bullets damaged multiple windows as well as the property inside as the bullets passed through the office,” McClure’s warrant said. “The manager estimated the cost to repair or replace all damaged items at $100,000.”
McClure faces four felonies, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children and criminal damage to property, online records show. He remained held at the Cobb County Jail on Saturday without bond.
Police have not said what prompted the shooting or whether investigators have identified any additional suspects in the case. A spokesman for Main Event, a nearby bowling alley and arcade, said the shooting did not happen inside the business and that surveillance footage suggests those involved were not their guests.