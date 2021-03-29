3 teens charged in shooting outside Cumberland Mall

Three teenagers who were injured in a shooting outside Cumberland Mall last week are facing gun and drug charges, according to court records.
The teens — identified by police as 18-year old Karanji Reese, 19-year-old Jokava Harris and 19-year-old Desean Powell — were stable when they were taken to a hospital following Tuesday’s shooting, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Two were shot, and one “was the victim of aggravated assault,” according to Cobb County police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner.
A fourth victim, a boy of “elementary school age,” was also taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, Barner said. Cobb police have not responded to questions about the boy’s condition.
Harris and Reese were arrested the same day the shooting took place, according to jail records obtained by the AJC. Powell was arrested two days later.
Of the three teens, Harris faces the most severe charges and remains booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, jail records show. In his arrest warrant, Harris is accused of firing a gun toward several people at the mall while aiming at a green Dodge Durango, leading to a reckless conduct charge. He is also charged with felony counts of marijuana possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Harris, who was already on parole, remains in jail pending a bond hearing.
Powell is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, his warrant states. During a search, officers found 20 oxycodone pills in his pocket, according to the warrant.
Reese is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, his warrant states.
Reese and Powell were each released on $7,500 bond, according to their arrest reports.
The three teens were together in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, one of the cars police said was involved in the shootout. They exchanged gunfire with the occupants of the Durango before both cars fled the area.
Inside the Grand Cherokee, officers found 1.4 ounces of marijuana and a 5-gallon bucket with marijuana residue, according to the arrest warrants. They also said they found a 9mm pistol and an AK-47-style pistol.
A spokesperson for Cumberland Mall’s property management company told the AJC they were working with Cobb police on the investigation but did not have further information.