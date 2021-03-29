3 teens charged in shooting outside Cumberland Mall

Of the three teens, Harris faces the most severe charges and remains booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, jail records show. In his arrest warrant, Harris is accused of firing a gun toward several people at the mall while aiming at a green Dodge Durango, leading to a reckless conduct charge. He is also charged with felony counts of marijuana possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Harris, who was already on parole, remains in jail pending a bond hearing.

Explore 4 injured after shots fired in Cumberland Mall parking lot

Powell is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, his warrant states. During a search, officers found 20 oxycodone pills in his pocket, according to the warrant.

Reese is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, his warrant states.

Reese and Powell were each released on $7,500 bond, according to their arrest reports.

The three teens were together in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, one of the cars police said was involved in the shootout. They exchanged gunfire with the occupants of the Durango before both cars fled the area.

Inside the Grand Cherokee, officers found 1.4 ounces of marijuana and a 5-gallon bucket with marijuana residue, according to the arrest warrants. They also said they found a 9mm pistol and an AK-47-style pistol.

A spokesperson for Cumberland Mall’s property management company told the AJC they were working with Cobb police on the investigation but did not have further information.