12-year-old boy shot at Cobb bowling alley

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest Tuesday at a bowling alley and arcade in Cobb County.
The child was stable when he was taken to a hospital following the shooting at Main Event on Cobb Parkway, according to Cobb police. Emergency crews were called to the business at 11:40 p.m., 20 minutes before it was set to close for the night.
Police did not say if any suspects were identified or if investigators have determined what motivated the shooting.
In recent months, teen hangouts and shopping centers across metro Atlanta have been plagued by violence. In February, three teenagers were injured in a shooting at Camp Creek Marketplace in East Point, prompting a citywide curfew. City leaders said it is common for hundreds of unsupervised teenagers to hang out at the shopping center after dark, leading to disputes that escalate to gunfire.
Ten people, mostly teenagers, were arrested later that month on gang-related charges in connection with a Jan. 2 brawl at Arbor Place mall in Douglasville. Another fight at the mall in December resulted in a shooting.
In December, multiple shootings were reported in Buckhead’s shopping district, including the bout of gunfire outside Phipps Plaza that killed a 7-year-old girl who was Christmas shopping with her family.
Another massive fight broke out at Atlantic Station in November involving about 300 unsupervised teenagers.
Main Event, the Cobb Parkway business, has not commented publicly on Tuesday’s shooting. It remains under investigation.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.