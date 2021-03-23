X

BREAKING: 2 injured in shootout outside Cumberland Mall

Cobb County police are investigating a shooting that involved people in two cars who fled the scene after the incident. Two people were injured by gunfire, police said.
Cobb County police are investigating a shooting that involved people in two cars who fled the scene after the incident. Two people were injured by gunfire, police said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News | Updated 31 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are investigating a shootout involving two vehicles outside of Cumberland Mall that left two people injured, officials said.

The two who were shot Tuesday evening were injured in their lower extremities, one in the leg and one in the foot, according to Cobb County police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk. Police did not share any further information about either victim.

“This appears to be the aftermath of a shooting between at least two separate suspect vehicles that already left the scene,” Delk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cobb police are on the scene in the Cumberland Mall parking lot outside Buffalo Wild Wings, near Cobb Parkway. Authorities will provide further updates as the situation evolves, Delk said.

A representative for the property management company that operates Cumberland Mall has not responded to questions from the AJC.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.