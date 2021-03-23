BREAKING: 2 injured in shootout outside Cumberland Mall

Police are investigating a shootout involving two vehicles outside of Cumberland Mall that left two people injured, officials said.
The two who were shot Tuesday evening were injured in their lower extremities, one in the leg and one in the foot, according to Cobb County police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk. Police did not share any further information about either victim.
“This appears to be the aftermath of a shooting between at least two separate suspect vehicles that already left the scene,” Delk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Cobb police are on the scene in the Cumberland Mall parking lot outside Buffalo Wild Wings, near Cobb Parkway. Authorities will provide further updates as the situation evolves, Delk said.
A representative for the property management company that operates Cumberland Mall has not responded to questions from the AJC.
