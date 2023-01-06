Breaking: Former President Trump to visit storm damage in Evans with Gov. Kemp
News

LIVE: President Biden speaks from storm-damaged South Georgia

Updated 38 minutes ago

Watch the live video below:

President Joe Biden provides updates on federal actions being taken to support emergency response and recovery efforts in Georgia and other states throughout the Southeast following Hurricane Helene. Stay with AJC.com throughout the day for updates.

Credit: White House

