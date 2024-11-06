Global leaders congratulate Trump, but his victory looks set to roil the world -- again

Trump has pledged to ramp up a tariff feud with China, the United States' growing economic and strategic rival. In the Middle East, Trump has pledged, without saying how, to end the conflicts between Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah. He has also vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office – something Ukraine and its supporters fear would be on terms favorable to Moscow.

Here’s how leaders and others around the world are reacting:

ISRAEL'S PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: “Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!”

Netanyahu and Trump had a tight relationship during the former president's first term, but the ties soured when Netanyahu congratulated President Joe Biden for winning in 2020. During his first term, Trump pushed to remake the Middle East by reconciling Israel and Saudi Arabia, and all eyes now are on how he intervenes to the region's current conflicts.

___

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: “I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership.”

The future of U.S. support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian invasion is one of the biggest unknowns about Trump’s foreign policy.

___

HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN: “They threatened him with prison, they took his property, they wanted to kill him ... and he still won”

Hungary's nationalist leader, one of Trump's most ardent foreign supporters, welcomed a result he said would have a transformative effect on the world and bring an end to the war in Ukraine. "We have many plans that we can execute in the coming year with President Donald Trump," said Orbán, who on Thursday will hold a summit in Budapest for some 50 other European leaders – many of whom feel much more apprehensive about the impact of a second Trump presidency on Europe's economy and security.

___

NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL MARK RUTTE: “We face a growing number of challenges globally, from a more aggressive Russia, to terrorism, to strategic competition with China, as well the increasing alignment of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. Working together through NATO helps to deter aggression, protect our collective security, and support our economies.”

Trump was a strong critic of the Atlantic military alliance during his first term, accusing its other members of failing to pull their weight. Rutte praised Trump for his work persuading member states to ramp up defense spending, saying NATO was now "stronger, larger, and more united."

Military analyst Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St Andrews, said it's not just NATO. The United States' other allies in the Indo-Pacific, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and even Australia, “can no longer look for the U.S.A. to be a reliable partner in defense,” he said.

___

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN

“I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump. The EU and the U.S. are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens.”

European leaders are keen to stress that the trans-Atlantic relationship transcends individual politicians, but Trump’s protectionist economic leanings are causing concern. During his last term he slapped tariffs on European steel and aluminum, roiling the bloc’s economy.

___

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER: “Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.”

Like governments of U.S. allies around the world, Starmer's center-left administration has worked hard to forge ties with Trump and his team. Starmer had dinner with Trump at Trump Tower in September, where, U.K. officials say, they found common ground over Starmer's strong law-and-order as a former chief prosecutor, and the lefty size of his parliamentary majority.

___

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: "Congratulations, President (at)realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

___

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ: “I congratulate Donald Trump on his election as U.S. President. For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens.”

Amid the congratulations. France and Germany arranged a last-minute meeting of their defense ministers on Wednesday to discuss the results of the U.S. elections and its implications for Ukraine and European defense.

___

ITALIAN PREMIER GIORGIA MELONI: “Italy and the United States are sister nations, linked by an unshakeable alliance, common values and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even more.”

More a natural ally of Trump than many European leaders, Meloni in 2022 became the head of Italy's first far-right-led government since World War II. She has forged alliances with other right-wing leaders in Europe and has made a mark cracking down on migration.

___

DA WEI, director of the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University in Beijing: “It is not all dark, but there are more challenges than opportunities. We are clear about the challenges. As for opportunities, we are yet to see them clearly.”

There was no immediate reaction from the Chinese government to Trump's victory, but analysts were pessimistic, citing the likelihood of escalating tariffs and an intensifying confrontation over Taiwan.

___

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI: “Heartiest congratulations my friend (at)realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. ... Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

While U.S.-India ties grew under former Biden, the conservative Hindu nationalist leader Modi was also close to Trump, who received an adulatory reception when he visited India in 2020 as more than 100,000 people packed into a cricket stadium to see him

___

KREMLIN SPOKESMAN DMITRY PESKOV: “Let’s not forget that we are talking about the unfriendly country that is both directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state.”

No congratulations were forthcoming from Moscow, where President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Peskov, declared that Russia-U.S. relations were at the “lowest point in history.”

___

Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this story.

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP