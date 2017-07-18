‘Breakdown’ S03, Ep. 6: Doctor, healer, serial sex offender

Gupta says yes. He has just entered into a deal in which he pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual battery against patients. Another condition of the plea bargain: Deal with the civil litigation against you and then leave the country.

And he did, in fact, leave the country. But when he returned to his native India, Gupta turned his back on almost everything the American court had ordered him to do. Johnny Edwards, part of the reporting team behind the AJC’s award-winning series “Doctors & Sex Abuse,” demonstrates just how far American justice can reach.