‘Breakdown’ S03, Ep. 5: Punishment

Episode 5 of the AJC’s “Breakdown” podcast examines the extraordinary conditions of Gupta’s plea deal. Johnny Edwards, part of the reporting team behind the AJC’s award-winning series “Doctors & Sex Abuse,” seeks out several of Gupta’s victims – patients, a nurse, an ex-employee – to learn whether this was the justice they sought.

You can listen to Episode 5 right here or find it on iTunes and other podcast networks. You can also find all three seasons of “Breakdown” on our website. Like the first four episodes of Season 3, Episode 5 contains mature subject matter, and listener discretion is advised.