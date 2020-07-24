John Lewis funeral schedule and things to know

“In light of the pandemic, the family encourages Congressman Lewis’s many supporters to organize John Lewis Virtual Love Events in their homes to watch the ceremonies,” read a statement from Lewis’ family. “They will be livestreamed on multiple platforms.”

Ceremonies will air on major networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CNN. More information will be added here once livestreaming information is available.

Here’s the schedule of events celebrating Lewis’ life:

Saturday, July 25, Troy and Selma

Service celebrating “The Boy from Troy,” 10 a.m. CDT, Trojan Arena, Troy University, Troy, Ala. Afterward, Lewis will lie in repose 11 a.m.-2 p.m. CDT.

Selma honors Congressman John Lewis, 6 p.m. CDT, Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church, Selma, Ala. Afterward, Lewis will lie in repose at the church 8 p.m.-11 p.m. CDT.

Sunday, July 26, Selma and Montgomery

Procession crossing Edmund Pettus Bridge, 10 a.m. CDT, Selma, Ala. The public is invited to view the procession from Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church to the Edmund Pettus Bridge, site of the historic 1965 voting rights marches.

Ceremony at Alabama State Capitol, 2 p.m. CDT, Montgomery, Ala. Afterward, Lewis will lie in state 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Central.

Monday and Tuesday, July 27-28, Washington

Ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, 2 p.m. EDT Lewis will lie in state 3-10 p.m. EDT Monday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 29, Atlanta

Ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol Rotunda, 2 p.m. EDT Lewis will lie in state 3-7 p.m. EDT Wednesday and 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity will hold a service 7-8 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Thursday, July 30, Atlanta

The funeral for Congressman John Lewis, 11 a.m. EDT Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary. This event is not open to the public. Lewis will be buried at South-View Cemetery in Atlanta.

Event times are subject to change.