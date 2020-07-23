John Lewis will lie in state at U.S. Capitol

John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week, and a public viewing is also scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
Lewis’ body will arrive at the Capitol on Monday afternoon, and a private ceremony will be held inside the Rotunda.
His coffin will then be moved to the East Front Steps for the public viewing. Mask-wearing members of the public will be allowed to line up on the East Plaza to file past Lewis’ coffin on Monday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Other details about Lewis’ funeral arrangements and procession in Washington are expected to be announced soon.
The congressman from Georgia and civil rights icon died July 17 at age 80 after a battle with cancer.
This report will be updated.