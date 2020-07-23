X

John Lewis will lie in state at U.S. Capitol

04/08/2019 -- Atlanta, Georgia -- U.S. Congressman John Lewis poses for a portrait in front of his newly unveiled art exhibit "John Lewis-Good Trouble" in the atrium of the domestic terminal at Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, Monday, April 8, 2019. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
04/08/2019 -- Atlanta, Georgia -- U.S. Congressman John Lewis poses for a portrait in front of his newly unveiled art exhibit "John Lewis-Good Trouble" in the atrium of the domestic terminal at Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, Monday, April 8, 2019. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

John Lewis | 27 minutes ago
By Tia Mitchell, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week, and a public viewing is also scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Lewis’ body will arrive at the Capitol on Monday afternoon, and a private ceremony will be held inside the Rotunda.

His coffin will then be moved to the East Front Steps for the public viewing. Mask-wearing members of the public will be allowed to line up on the East Plaza to file past Lewis’ coffin on Monday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Other details about Lewis’ funeral arrangements and procession in Washington are expected to be announced soon.

The congressman from Georgia and civil rights icon died July 17 at age 80 after a battle with cancer.

This report will be updated.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.