John Lewis will lie in state at U.S. Capitol

Lewis’ body will arrive at the Capitol on Monday afternoon, and a private ceremony will be held inside the Rotunda.

His coffin will then be moved to the East Front Steps for the public viewing. Mask-wearing members of the public will be allowed to line up on the East Plaza to file past Lewis’ coffin on Monday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.