    John Lewis's literal footprints are included in the display at the National Park Service’s Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site. The honor was created by Xernona Clayton in 2004 and includes such notable leaders as Maya Angelou, Hank Aaron and Bill Clinton. (Pete Corson / pcorson@ajc.com)
    News| 9m agoJohn Lewis left footprints across metro Atlanta

    John Lewis

    John Lewis| 14m ago
    A compilation of John Lewis’ best quotes and memorable moments
    Congressman John Lewis waves to the crowd as he makes his way down Peachtree Street during the 49th Annual Pride Festival and Parade in Atlanta Sunday, Oct 13, 2019. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC
    John Lewis| 22m ago
    John Lewis dead at 80: Outpouring of grief for a civil rights hero
    John Lewis's literal footprints are included in the display at the National Park Service’s Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site. The honor was created by Xernona Clayton in 2004 and includes such notable leaders as Maya Angelou, Hank Aaron and Bill Clinton. (Pete Corson / pcorson@ajc.com)
    News| 1h ago
    John Lewis left footprints across metro Atlanta
    Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon who has practiced "good trouble" for more than 60 years, announced recently that he is battling pancreatic cancer. Whether leading from outside the walls of power or from within, Lewis has always listened to his heart and has acted with a youthful brand of nonviolent civil disobedience. Here are moments from his amazing life. (Pouya Dianat / AJC file)
    News| 2h ago
    Photos: John Lewis through the years
    U.S. Rep. John Lewis made peace with many, but never with President Donald Trump. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
    News| 2h ago
    Lewis vs. Trump: antagonist until the end
    Congressman John Lewis waves to the crowd as he makes his way down Peachtree Street during the 49th Annual Pride Festival and Parade in 2019. Lewis was an early supporter of gay rights and attended the parade for years. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC
    News| 2h ago
    John Lewis saw in gay rights a movement like civil rights
    John Lewis, seen here in 1982 as an Atlanta city councilman, set a template for his political career that did not change. (Floyd Edwin Jillson / AJC file)
    News| 2h ago
    Years in Atlanta City Hall tested Lewis’ mettle
    John Lewis (right side, with tan coat) and Hosea Williams are shown moments before they were attacked by Alabama state troopers on March 7, 1965. It’s a day that would be known as “Bloody Sunday.” Later in life, many came to Lewis to ask forgiveness for their actions. CONTRIBUTED BY MAGNOLIA PICTURES
    News| 2h ago
    Lewis found himself a confessor to those repenting of racism
    Georgia Rep. John Lewis, one of the few surviving key players in the civli rights movement, has died. Pouya Dianat / AJC
    News| 2h ago
    John Lewis, civil rights hero, Georgia congressman, dies at 80
    Congressman John Lewis talks with reporters after signing paperwork to qualify for reelection to his District 5 seat in Atlanta on March 2, 2020.
    U.S. Rep. John Lewis opposes international college student visa changes
    SELMA, ALABAMA - MARCH 01: Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is held aloft by Rev. Al Sharpton and others as he speaks to the crowd at the Edmund Pettus Bridge crossing reenactment marking the 55th anniversary of Selma's Bloody Sunday on March 1, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. Mr. Lewis marched for civil rights across the bridge 55 years ago. Some of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates attended the Selma bridge crossing jubilee ahead of Super Tuesday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
    Rumors Rep. John Lewis has died are untrue, spokesman says
    Online petition aims to rename Edmund Pettus Bridge after John Lewis
    Move to rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ bridge after John Lewis has critics in...
    Congressman John Lewis on the set of “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” a new documentary about his life. Lewis said he had never seen some of the footage that was uncovered. CONTRIBUTED BY MAGNOLIA PICTURES
    Only on AJC: John Lewis Documentary
    Capturing John Lewis’ voice
    Congressman John Lewis quote now prominently displayed outside the...
    In this June 7, 2020 photo provided by the Executive Office of District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, John Lewis looks over a section of 16th Street that's been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. The Washington Monument and the White House are visible in the distance. Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80. (Khalid Naji-Allah/Executive Office of the Mayor via AP)
    Rep. John Lewis tours Black Lives Matter street mural with D.C. mayor
    Congressman John Lewis talks with reporters after signing paperwork to qualify for reelection to his District 5 seat in Atlanta on March 2, 2020. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
    John Lewis: ‘Serious mistake’ to use troops to break up protests
    Reactions mixed after Rep. John Lewis rebukes protest violence
    John Lewis visits new Black Lives Matter mural with DC mayor
    These are the best murals in metro Atlanta 2020
    PHOTOS: Marking Bloody Sunday 55 years later in Selma
    Online petition aims to rename Edmund Pettus Bridge after John Lewis
    John Lewis honored as he prepares to start treatment for stage 4 cancer
    Congressman John Lewis announces cancer diagnosis
    Photos: The “John Lewis-Good Trouble” wall
    Winner: Best mural in Atlanta | Best of Atlanta
    John Lewis Freedom Parkway dedicated
    Vice President Joe Biden, center, leads a group across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. in 2013.
    John Lewis backs Joe Biden: ‘He’s a man of courage’
    Last week, Congressman John Lewis signed paperwork to qualify for reelection to his District 5 seat. The 17-term congressman turned 80 in February.   Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com
    Birthday party for John Lewis is the latest casualty in coronavirus...
    ***** VISUAL LEDE ***** March 1, 2020 Selma: A group of men hoist U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Atlanta, on their shoulders so he can speak to the crowd of marchers at the Edmund Pettus Bridge during Selma's re-enactment of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Selma. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
    Stacey Abrams, John Lewis mark 55 years since ‘Bloody Sunday’ in Selma
    March 1, 2020 Selma: U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Atlanta, is helped walking from the Edmund Pettus Bridge while making an appearance and speech during Selma's er-enactment of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Selma. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
    ‘BLOODY SUNDAY’ COMMEMORATION
    John Lewis surprises marchers on Pettus Bridge in Selma
    U.S. Rep. John Lewis gives 9-year-old Michael Torpy (middle) and 11-year-old Fred Torpy a history lesson at his congressional office in Washington. It was 2008, and Bill Torpy, his wife and their four children visited the nationâs Capitol. (Family photo)
    ONLY ON AJC: TORPY AT LARGE
    OPINION: How John Lewis treated us not as ‘good trouble,’ but no trouble
    John Lewis refers to his 45 arrests over the decades as "good trouble." He was inspired as a teenager to become an activist for desegregation after following the Montgomery Bus Boycott and hearing the speeches of Martin Luther King Jr. Lewis began organizing sit-in demonstrations at lunch counters while a student at American Baptist Theological Seminary in Nashville, Tennessee. (This mugshot is from the 1961 Freedom Rides when Lewis was sent to Parchman Penitentiary for using a "white" restroom.)
    Five surprising moments from John Lewis’ youth
    Atlanta City Council member John Lewis speaks outside Atlanta City Hall on October 11, 1982. He says, "I'm not obligated to anyone. All I brought to the council were some ideas about what government ought to be." (Floyd Edwin Jillson / AJC file)
    From 1982: John Lewis, butting heads with the status quo
    U.S. Rep. John Lewis, right, and former Atlanta Hawks player Dominique Wilkins during the pack 1 million meals event at State Farm Arena, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL
    As Congressman John Lewis turns 80, his friends celebrate his courage
    Felicia Moore, president of the Atlanta City Council, prays during a vigil for U.S. Rep. John Lewis on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the APEX Museum in Atlanta. Lewis has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. (Photo: Christina Matacotta/Special to the AJC)
    Well-wishers gather to pray for John Lewis, who has cancer
    Georgia’s 5th U.S. Congressional district congressman John Lewis says he is ready for cancer battle. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
    Exclusive: John Lewis gives AJC a look at coming cancer fight
    U.S. Rep. John Lewis announced Sunday that doctors have diagnosed him with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The Atlanta Democrat is expected to stay in Washington for treatment, and he pledged to attend votes in the U.S. House when his treatment schedules permits it. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
    John Lewis likely to stay in D.C. for treatment of pancreatic cancer
    PBS Kids TV show ‘Arthur’ wishes John Lewis a ‘speedy recovery’
    Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens speaks about Congressman John Lewis on Monday.
    Councilman in Lewis’ old seat: ‘John Lewis means everything to me’
    Rep. John Lewis is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
    Read Rep. John Lewis’ statement about his cancer diagnosis
    Biography: Congressman John Lewis
    Ahead of impeachment vote, John Lewis makes plea for ‘moral to impeach...
    Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) speaks to the media ahead of the House voting on H.R. 4, The Voting Rights Advancement Act, on December 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
    With John Lewis presiding, House passes bill expanding voting rights
    U.S. Rep. John Lewis speaks on U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson | AJC
    ‘Two icons from Georgia’ embrace during moving tribute to Sen. Isakson
    U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Atlanta, in 2013. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
    John Lewis blasts Trump’s comparison of impeachment to ‘lynching’
