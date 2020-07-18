© 2020
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
X
News
| 9m ago
John Lewis left footprints across metro Atlanta
John Lewis
John Lewis
| 14m ago
A compilation of John Lewis’ best quotes and memorable moments
John Lewis
| 22m ago
John Lewis dead at 80: Outpouring of grief for a civil rights hero
News
| 1h ago
John Lewis left footprints across metro Atlanta
News
| 2h ago
Photos: John Lewis through the years
News
| 2h ago
Lewis vs. Trump: antagonist until the end
News
| 2h ago
John Lewis saw in gay rights a movement like civil rights
News
| 2h ago
Years in Atlanta City Hall tested Lewis’ mettle
News
| 2h ago
Lewis found himself a confessor to those repenting of racism
News
| 2h ago
John Lewis, civil rights hero, Georgia congressman, dies at 80
Education
U.S. Rep. John Lewis opposes international college student visa changes
News
Rumors Rep. John Lewis has died are untrue, spokesman says
More news
National & World News
Move to rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ bridge after John Lewis has critics in...
Only on AJC: John Lewis Documentary
Capturing John Lewis’ voice
Life
Congressman John Lewis quote now prominently displayed outside the...
News
Rep. John Lewis tours Black Lives Matter street mural with D.C. mayor
Georgia Politics
John Lewis: ‘Serious mistake’ to use troops to break up protests
News
Reactions mixed after Rep. John Lewis rebukes protest violence
Photos and video
AJC
John Lewis visits new Black Lives Matter mural with DC mayor
Local News
John Lewis endorses Joe Biden for president
Local News
These are the best murals in metro Atlanta 2020
News
PHOTOS: Marking Bloody Sunday 55 years later in Selma
AJC
Online petition aims to rename Edmund Pettus Bridge after John Lewis
Georgia News
John Lewis honored as he prepares to start treatment for stage 4 cancer
AJC
Congressman John Lewis announces cancer diagnosis
Local News
Photos: The “John Lewis-Good Trouble” wall
Local News
Winner: Best mural in Atlanta | Best of Atlanta
News
John Lewis Freedom Parkway dedicated
Georgia Politics
John Lewis backs Joe Biden: ‘He’s a man of courage’
Local News
Birthday party for John Lewis is the latest casualty in coronavirus...
Georgia Politics
Stacey Abrams, John Lewis mark 55 years since ‘Bloody Sunday’ in Selma
‘BLOODY SUNDAY’ COMMEMORATION
John Lewis surprises marchers on Pettus Bridge in Selma
ONLY ON AJC: TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: How John Lewis treated us not as ‘good trouble,’ but no trouble
Local News
Five surprising moments from John Lewis’ youth
Local News
From 1982: John Lewis, butting heads with the status quo
News
As Congressman John Lewis turns 80, his friends celebrate his courage
News
Well-wishers gather to pray for John Lewis, who has cancer
News
Exclusive: John Lewis gives AJC a look at coming cancer fight
Georgia Politics
John Lewis likely to stay in D.C. for treatment of pancreatic cancer
Intown Atlanta
PBS Kids TV show ‘Arthur’ wishes John Lewis a ‘speedy recovery’
Intown Atlanta
Councilman in Lewis’ old seat: ‘John Lewis means everything to me’
Georgia Politics
Rep. John Lewis is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
Local News
Read Rep. John Lewis’ statement about his cancer diagnosis
Black History Month
Biography: Congressman John Lewis
National & World News
Ahead of impeachment vote, John Lewis makes plea for ‘moral to impeach...
News
With John Lewis presiding, House passes bill expanding voting rights
News
‘Two icons from Georgia’ embrace during moving tribute to Sen. Isakson
National & World News
John Lewis blasts Trump’s comparison of impeachment to ‘lynching’
