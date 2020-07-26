X

LIVE UPDATES: Awaiting John Lewis’ final trip across the Edmund Pettus Bridge

A hearse carrying the casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., drives over the Edmund Pettus Bridge Saturday, July 25, 2020, in route to the Brown Chapel in Selma, Ala. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson

John Lewis | 15 minutes ago
By Tamar Hallerman - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionHelena Oliviero - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionTyler Estep - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SELMA, ALA. – The Edmund Pettus Bridge, with its imposing, gray steel archway, played host to a blood-soaked turning point in the civil rights movement on March 7, 1965. Leading the way was a 25-year-old activist in a tan trench coat who nearly died that day from the blow of an Alabama state trooper’s billy club.

Today that activist, the late Georgia congressman John Lewis, will say goodbye for the final time.

At roughly 11:15 a.m. EDT, Lewis’ body will cross the bridge in a horse-drawn caisson. He’ll be met on the other side by family members and Alabama state troopers in a poignant showcase of just how much America has changed since “Bloody Sunday.”

From there, Lewis will make one last pilgrimage from Selma to Montgomery, where he’ll lie in state at the Alabama statehouse.

Follow along here for the latest updates from AJC reporters on the ground in Selma and Montgomery.

