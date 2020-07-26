LIVE UPDATES: Awaiting John Lewis’ final trip across the Edmund Pettus Bridge

SELMA, ALA. – The Edmund Pettus Bridge, with its imposing, gray steel archway, played host to a blood-soaked turning point in the civil rights movement on March 7, 1965. Leading the way was a 25-year-old activist in a tan trench coat who nearly died that day from the blow of an Alabama state trooper’s billy club.
Today that activist, the late Georgia congressman John Lewis, will say goodbye for the final time.
At roughly 11:15 a.m. EDT, Lewis’ body will cross the bridge in a horse-drawn caisson. He’ll be met on the other side by family members and Alabama state troopers in a poignant showcase of just how much America has changed since “Bloody Sunday.”
From there, Lewis will make one last pilgrimage from Selma to Montgomery, where he’ll lie in state at the Alabama statehouse.
Follow along here for the latest updates from AJC reporters on the ground in Selma and Montgomery.