Hispanic young professionals group mixes political education with puppies

The Hispanic Young Professionals & Entrepreneurs group is hosting an informational session on Thursday at Scofflaw Brewery Co. that they’re calling Pups & Politics. The program will allow attendees to learn more about redistricting and how it can impact their lives, while enjoying a drink in a dog friendly environment.

The discussion will include a set of questions about redistricting that the group has created with a series it’s been doing our Instagram Live. The quiz will be followed by networking “because everyone wants to get to know the pups, and the people and the owners of the pups,” said Rubí García, public policy vice chair for HYPE. “It’s just going to be a little bit of everything. A little bit of learning, a little bit of networking and a little bit of booze.”