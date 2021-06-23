Redistricting in Georgia: What is it and how will it affect you?

On the congressional level, Democrats worry that suburban U.S. House districts represented by U.S. Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath could be combined in a way that results in an additional Republican seat.

What is gerrymandering?

It’s a practice of drawing oddly shaped districts that divide communities and reduce competition in elections.

Each district must have about the same number of voters, but the shape of those districts can be adjusted for other reasons, splitting cities and even neighborhoods into different districts to create districts that favor one political party or another. Gerrymandering is common in redistricting as the majority party — which makes most of the decisions — fights to maintain its power.

The distinction between good civic boundaries and gerrymandering can be a matter of opinion. That’s the reason the process is closely watched and often challenged in court.

When will the decision be made?

Here’s how the redistricting process will work out this year:

Summer: State lawmakers hold 11 town hall meetings to hear from the public about the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing Georgia’s political boundaries.

By Sept. 30: The U.S. Census Bureau will release detailed data that will be used for redistricting, including population counts by race, voting age and housing occupancy status.

Late fall: The Georgia General Assembly will convene a special session at the state Capitol to create new borders for state House, state Senate and U.S. House districts.

Nov. 8, 2022: Elections for governor, statewide offices, 236 state legislative districts, 14 U.S. House members and the U.S. Senate seat held by Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. Party primaries will be held earlier in the year.

How can I learn more?

The General Assembly’s Joint Reapportionment Committee is holding 11 meetings across the state this summer before the work on redistricting begins sometime in the fall. The public hearings will be livestreamed and available afterward on demand at www.legis.ga.gov. The Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office also has a web page with links to maps and other resources about the process.

Upcoming town hall meetings:

June 28 — Atlanta. 5-7 p.m. in Room 341 of the State Capitol.

June 29 — Cumming. 5-7 p.m. at South Forsyth High School Cafeteria.

June 30 — Dalton. 5-7 p.m. 5 – 7 p.m. at , Gignilliat Hall, Room 144 of Dalton State College.

July 6 — Athens

July 7 — Augusta

July 26 — Brunswick

July 27 — Albany

July 28 — Columbus

July 29 — Macon

July 30 — Virtual only

Private organizations, including Fair Count, Fair Districts and Common Cause, are trying to educate the public and encourage participation in community meetings and the work of the Legislature.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Politics team will provide coverage of the Reapportionment Committee and an expected special legislative session to approve the new district maps. Our Politics email newsletter and social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter are also good ways to keep up with our coverage.