RSV prevention one step closer for babies

Virtually all U.S. newborn babies could get protection from RSV — a top cause of hospitalization for babies and toddlers — if a vote Thursday by experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is confirmed by the CDC director.

The experts, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), recommended the new preventive drug nirsevimab for all babies up to 7 months old during a season of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) or facing one. Although nirsevimab is a preventive monoclonal antibody and not a vaccine, the committee members also recommended including it in the federally funded Vaccines for Children list.

Experts, including the CDC scientist in charge of responding to U.S. lung infection threats, spoke of the decisions in momentous terms.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t say that today is a historic event,” said Dr. José Romero, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, asking to interrupt as the meeting ended.

“I think that we will look back on this, in a short period of time, and see what a major impact this vote has had on the health and well-being of children in the United States,” he said. “I think that this will mark one of the major accomplishments of the ACIP.”

The CDC director usually agrees with votes of the committee, but not always. Then-CDC director Rochelle Walensky in 2021 overruled a close vote by ACIP to settle a controversy about COVID-19 booster shots for health workers.

Nirsevimab is a monoclonal antibody drug, administered by injection, that acts as prevention, like a vaccine. It’s called “passive prevention” because it doesn’t rely on reactions from the person’s own immune system to create guards against the virus. Nirsevimab, approved as legal last month by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, now awaits final recommendations by CDC Director Mandy Cohen on marketing and administration to the public.

The drug is to be known commercially as Beyfortus.

In addition to recommending nirsevimab for all babies up to 7 months old, the committee recommended it be given to certain toddlers older than 8 months who are at severe risk of RSV disease and are facing a second RSV season, including those who were born prematurely with lung problems.

Experts on the committee raised concerns about how people with little money, transportation problems, or health care deserts will get the drug if the baby doesn’t get it in the hospital.

The drug’s protection doesn’t last all year, but was shown in some trials to last for 150 days. So if a baby’s not born facing an RSV season — which in Georgia might start in October — and didn’t get the drug in the hospital, there may be coverage disparities when RSV season approaches if it’s not easy for the parent to get the baby to a doctor’s appointment.

Some of the committee members and public commenters were critical of the price tag the drugmakers set for a single injection: $495.

“This is a real milestone,” said Dr. Sarah Long, an ACIP member and professor of pediatrics at Drexel University College of Medicine. However, she said, “we are extraordinarily disappointed with the price setting of the manufacturer.”

A representative of the drug company Sanofi replied simply that the price was “cost effective.”

Dr. Hugo Scornik, a Georgia pediatrician, was elated by the committee’s votes. Up to now, he said, babies at high risk of RSV disease, such as early premature babies with underdeveloped lungs, get an antibody called Synagis, but it has to be given once a month, and it’s only for certain babies, not all.

Scornik said the expense is certainly worth it considering the expense of a baby hospitalized with RSV.

“It’s something to celebrate,” said Scornik. “On a human level, it’s just a great day that we have this technology.”