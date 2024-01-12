‘Cleaning Lady’ star Adan Canto dies from appendiceal cancer

Adan Canto, 42, best known for his roles in “X-Men,” “Narcos,” “Designated Survivor” and more recently as the heart throb bad boy in “The Cleaning Lady,” has died at 42, from appendiceal cancer.
His wife Stephanie Cant posted a picture of the pair on Instagram, writing “Forever my treasure Adan, See you soon.”
Appendiceal cancer is a rare cancer that grows in the abdomen from cells that make up the appendix, explained the National Cancer Institute.
“In the last century, the rates were around one to two per million people, but more recently, it’s been nearly one per 100,000 people,” says Dr. Alok Khorana, a medical oncologist and colorectal cancer researcher at the Cleveland Clinic.
Symptoms of appendiceal cancer include:
- Fever and nausea
- Hernia and abdominal pain
- Increased waistline
- Diarrhea and bloating
- A mass in the abdomen
It’s hard to spot this type of cancer in people under 50, according to Khorana; in most cases, it goes undiagnosed.
“Among intestinal cancers in younger people, diagnosis does take longer, and they tend to need to go to multiple different health care providers before a diagnosis is made,” he explained.
Canto was only 42. ,Doctors say young people should be more aware of appendiceal cancer. A 2020 study found the overall incidence of malignant appendiceal tumors grew by over 230% in the U.S. from 2000 to 2016.
When caught early, between 67-97% of patients who get the tumors removed live five years past the time of their diagnosis, noted Fox LA.
