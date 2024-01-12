‘Cleaning Lady’ star Adan Canto dies from appendiceal cancer

“In the last century, the rates were around one to two per million people, but more recently, it’s been nearly one per 100,000 people,” says Dr. Alok Khorana, a medical oncologist and colorectal cancer researcher at the Cleveland Clinic.

Symptoms of appendiceal cancer include:

Fever and nausea

Hernia and abdominal pain

Increased waistline

Diarrhea and bloating

A mass in the abdomen

It’s hard to spot this type of cancer in people under 50, according to Khorana; in most cases, it goes undiagnosed.

“Among intestinal cancers in younger people, diagnosis does take longer, and they tend to need to go to multiple different health care providers before a diagnosis is made,” he explained.

Canto was only 42. ,Doctors say young people should be more aware of appendiceal cancer. A 2020 study found the overall incidence of malignant appendiceal tumors grew by over 230% in the U.S. from 2000 to 2016.

When caught early, between 67-97% of patients who get the tumors removed live five years past the time of their diagnosis, noted Fox LA.