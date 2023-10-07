Braves fans revel in fun at the NLDS opener

Noah Bajc of Smyrna sported a full beard until the Atlanta Braves clinched a playoff spot last month. That’s when he decided to shave much of his facial hair in a shade of copper — but not the mustache. Inspired by ace pitcher Spencer Strider, the 27-year-old has been letting his mustache grow and thicken.

“It’s been an unforgettable season,” said Bajc, with his older brother, Ryan. “The last month, it’s felt like all we did was break records. Hopefully, we can overcome our demons with Philly and take it all the way.”

As far as the mustache, he said, “I decided why not have some fun with it?”

The Battery Atlanta was awash in fun Saturday afternoon, a day with blue skies, a cool breeze, and a sea of enthusiastic fans who marveled over a spectacular season. There was live music, breakdancers, the Heavy Hitters, and an elite drumline band that performs for fans.

“I don’t even know what to say about this season,” said Morgan Powell, who is 34, a former Marietta resident who now lives in Charleston. “Two thousand twenty-one was amazing of course. But this team is special. I mean this team is something else.”

Powell and her mom Bonnie Powell, who lives in Buford, South Carolina went to their first Braves game in 1991. They have been hooked ever since. They watch every game, and they often talk to each other by phone during the entire game. They decided last week after watching Ronald Acuña Jr. break the record for stolen bases in a season to travel to Atlanta Saturday morning for the first game of the Braves and Phillies in the National League playoff series.

“This past season, it’s been a lot of, did you see that? Can you believe that?” said Morgan Powell.

The Atlanta Braves entered the playoffs with the most wins this year. The Braves secured the No.1 overall seed.

But that’s part of the story of this magical season which has captivated and thrilled fans – win after win, breaking one record after another.

It has also been a historic season for the Braves, setting one franchise record after another. New chapters of baseball’s record book were written with Acuña Jr. hitting 40-plus home runs and stealing 70-plus home runs.

Acuña is a superstar on a team full of stars. The Braves had a franchise-record eight players on the National League team at the July 11 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle: Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Strider and Bryce Elder.

This phenomenal season can’t be overstated: this season will go down as one of the best in franchise history and perhaps in Major League Baseball history.

“I am still on a high from the World Series from a few years ago,” said Chris Cook who drove the three hours from Tuscaloosa, Ala. for the game. “But this team. I mean you have Acuña who sets the stage for the team, and these guys. They never quit. They make it very exciting. Very fun. I’m pumped.”