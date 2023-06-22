X

Aetna donates $140,000 to Morehouse student clinic

The donation will help students provide comprehensive care to underserved populations in the Atlanta metro area and surrounding rural areas.

Morehouse School of Medicine received a $140,000 community investment from Aetna Better Health of Georgia, a CVS Health company, to promote health equity in Georgia. Aetna’s investment will support Morehouse School of Medicine’s Health Equity for All Lives (H.E.A.L.) clinic, a student-run free clinic.

Morehouse’s H.E.A.L. Clinic is the only student-run free clinic in Georgia. The clinic offers patients medical, dental, laboratory, subsidized medications, and specialty referral services, and has a goal of serving over 1,000 underserved or underinsured patients this year.

“The clinic’s goal is to promote equal access to health care services across Atlanta and its surrounding rural communities by delivering no-cost health services to underserved populations,” Dr. Christopher Ervin, director of Community-Based Initiatives at Morehouse School of Medicine, said in a press release.

“Low-income populations face greater barriers to affordable and quality health care, which is why our work is critical to the communities we serve.”

The donation is part of Aetna’s ongoing effort to support underserved populations in Georgia. The company has donated over $2 million to community based organizations in Georgia this year.

