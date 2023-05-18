Gwinnett County names new directors of water, planning departments

“Rebecca’s more than 25 years of experience in civil engineering and management of local government infrastructure and her proven leadership in that space will serve her well in this new role,” County Administrator Glenn Stephens said in the news release.

Shelton said her appointment was an honor.

“I am fortunate to work with amazing, passionate water professionals who care about serving our residents,” she said.

The water resources department handles water treatment, distribution, wastewater and stormwater management. It controls 1,400 miles of stormwater pipe and 3,000 miles of wastewater pipe, two filter plants that produce 70 million gallons of drinking water per day and the F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center, which treats up to 60 million gallons of sewage per day.

Shelton will make a base salary of $238,500, according to the employment agreement commissioners ratified. She is also eligible for cost of living and performance raises and receives an automobile allowance.

Dickison joined the county’s planning and development department in 2021 as deputy director and was promoted last year to assistant director. He succeeds Susan Canon, who recently retired.

“Matthew holds exceptional knowledge and understanding of all aspects of planning, zoning and development,” Stephens said.

He began his career with the city of Louisville, Kentucky. He has served in leadership positions in Dunwoody, Johns Creek and Suwanee and served as planning and development director in Chamblee. He has also worked in the private sector.

He has a bachelor’s degree in geography and a master’s in public administration from the University of Illinois. He is a certified planner.

“I am honored to lead the department at a time when there are so many exciting planning and redevelopment projects underway now and on the horizon,” Dickison said. "

The planning and development department maintains standards and also contains the building, housing and community development and code enforcement divisions. The department handles community planning, permits for construction projects and business licenses.

He will make a base salary of $210,000, with the same eligibility for raises and car allowance as Shelton.