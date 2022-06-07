Gwinnett County wins contest for best tasting water in Georgia

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

“We take pride in delivering high quality, great tasting water to the people and businesses of Gwinnett,” Department of Water Resources Director Tyler Richards said last week in a news release. “I believe we owe this award to the hard work, passion, ingenuity and dedication of our employees.”

The lake water is treated at the Shoal Creek and Lanier filter plants. In all, the plants produce more than 70 million gallons of drinking water for the nearly 1 million people who live in Gwinnett, according to the county. The plants use advanced technology and the water is continuously tested for quality and taste, the county said.