UPDATE: Suspect in shooting death of Atlanta rapper Trouble turns himself in
Gwinnett County wins contest for best tasting water in Georgia

Gwinnett County's drinking water, which comes from Lake Lanier, was recently named the best tasting in the state. AJC file photo

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

The Georgia Association of Water Professionals recently named Gwinnett County’s drinking water as the best tasting in the state after a blind test and a vote.

The county’s drinking water comes from Lake Lanier.

Gwinnett can now compete in the national American Water Works Association’s drinking water taste test.

“We take pride in delivering high quality, great tasting water to the people and businesses of Gwinnett,” Department of Water Resources Director Tyler Richards said last week in a news release. “I believe we owe this award to the hard work, passion, ingenuity and dedication of our employees.”

The lake water is treated at the Shoal Creek and Lanier filter plants. In all, the plants produce more than 70 million gallons of drinking water for the nearly 1 million people who live in Gwinnett, according to the county. The plants use advanced technology and the water is continuously tested for quality and taste, the county said.

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

