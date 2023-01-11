BreakingNews
Nationwide FAA systems failure affecting some flights
Gwinnett committee seeking transportation input Saturday for District 3

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

The Gwinnett Transportation Citizens Project Selection Committee is holding an event Saturday morning in Lawrenceville to gather feedback on possible transportation projects in the county’s District 3.

The event will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

Committee members are charged with recommending transportation projects for the 2023 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) program. The committee will also share information about projects in the district, including sidewalks and road improvements.



District 3 includes southeastern Gwinnett and parts of the county’s eastern and central regions, encompassing Dacula, Grayson, Snellville, part of Loganville and much of Lawrenceville.

For more information, email the District 3 committee members at Katrina.Fellows@GwinnettCounty.com and Yolanda.Thornton@GwinnettCounty.com

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

